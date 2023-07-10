Newly Crowned MLW World Champion Alex Kane Reveals A New List

A day after Alex Kane defeated Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at Major League Wrestling's Never Say Never event, the Bomaye Fight Club leader has released a list of everything he wants to accomplish as the champion.

At the top of the list is Kane's desire to become the longest-reigning champion in the history of the title. That may be a tough task as Hammerstone held the title for over 600 days, making his reign the second-longest in MLW, while Jacob Fatu holds the record for the longest reign as MLW World Heavyweight Champion, which he held for 819 days. Fatu's reign ended when he lost the title to Hammerstone at the Fightland event in 2021.

Kane revealed three names that he wants to face in his list: NJPW stars Satoshi Kojima and Shingo Takagi, and MLW's own Fatu. His other goals as seen in the below tweet, include being part of a music video with Queen Latifah, making more money, and being interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.

THE LIST OF BOMAYE 💥💥💥@MLW

FOR THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/lYtkT3G4t0 — Alex Kane (@Alex_kane11) July 10, 2023

Legendary boxing promoter Don King made a special appearance during the Never Say Never event to be in Kane's corner. King appeared in a video message and revealed that he was the backer of the Bomaye Fight Club.

Kane is a former MLW National Openweight Champion, a title which he held for 229 days, making his reign the second longest in the company. The longest reigning champion of that title is, incidentally, Hammerstone, who held the title for a record 854 days and was the inaugural champion.