WWE Raw Preview 7/10: Cody Rhodes Segment, Ciampa Vs. The Miz, More

This week's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, and it's shaping up to be an interesting show. WWE has already announced several matches and segments for the occasion, including a "Graduation Ceremony" for Maxxine Dupri and a face-to-face between Ricochet and Logan Paul. Additionally, plenty of rivalries will heat up as WWE heads further into SummerSlam season.

Tomasso Ciampa and The Miz have been at odds since the former returned to action last month. Recent editions of the red brand's weekly show have seen the pair exchange blows, with The Miz even attacking his old friend from behind. On tonight's episode, the rivals will settle the score in a No Disqualification match.

Of course, Ciampa and Miz isn't the only heated rivalry that's taking place on "Raw" right now. Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been beefing since April, and their rivalry looks set to gain more heat tonight. Lynch will take on Status' protege Zoey Stark, which was confirmed following "The Man's" verbal back and forth with the WWE Hall of Famer on last week's show. Meanwhile, Stratus will be in Stark's corner to observe the match — and potentially cause some drama.

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will team up to face Imperium. McIntyre has his eyes on GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship, but he'll have some hurdles to overcome before he faces the Austrian. That said, GUNTHER is excited to face McIntyre and add another victory to his historic title reign.

Finally, Cody Rhodes will have some things to say about Brock Lesnar on tonight's episode. The "American Nightmare" brawled with Lesnar on last week's "Raw," so he will undoubtedly address their current situation and call out the "Beast Incarnate" to a match at WWE SummerSlam.