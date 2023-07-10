WWE's Liv Morgan Featured In New York Times For Barbie Red Carpet Appearance

Liv Morgan was one of several celebrities who attended the premiere of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday night. As documented by The New York Times, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion even wore her title on her shoulder as she posed for photos on the pink carpet.

Morgan has since shared some photos from the "Barbie" premiere on Twitter, which depict her kissing her title and posing next to a car and rocket. Furthermore, the WWE Superstar used the tweet as an opportunity to brag about her accomplishments in the squared circle. "This Barbie is a WWE Champion," she wrote.

The champ was joined by a who's who of Hollywood A-listers, influencers, and musicians for the occasion. Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Billy Eilish, Issa Rae, Haim, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Gerwig are just a few of the names who showed up at the event — but Morgan stood out from the pack as she was the only guest who sported WWE gold.

It remains to be seen if Morgan will have a surprise cameo in the movie, but it will feature one WWE Superstar. John Cena was cast in "Barbie" following a "happy accident," and he's now set to portray a merman in the comedy. Morgan, meanwhile, is also no stranger to acting as she appeared in an episode of "Chucky" in 2022. Chucky murdered Morgan on the show, but that happens to most people who encounter the sentient doll in one of his movies or series.