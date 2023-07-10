Ted DiBiase On The Current Wrestler He'd Choose To Face

A WWE Hall of Famer is acknowledging the Tribal Chief, saying he would want to get face-to-face in the ring with him, if given the choice.

Speaking on his "Everybody's Got A Pod" podcast, Ted DiBiase answered a fan question about which current WWE star he'd choose to face. While DiBiase has been vocal before on his podcast about not keeping up with the current product, that didn't stop him from naming Roman Reigns.

"I've got to be real honest. I am not a big fan of the modern era of wrestling," DiBiase said. "Roman Reigns, I guess [he's] probably one of their biggest stars now, right? Is Roman Reigns the guy? Is he not like... would he be the Hulk Hogan of modern day?"

By way of an explanation, co-host Marcus DeAngelo said many fans have called the story of "The Million Dollar Man," Hulk Hogan, and the Hebner twins the greatest wrestling story of all time, but these days, some have begun to cite Roman Reigns and the Bloodline as the greatest story in the history of professional wrestling. In 1988, Hogan faced off with DiBiase's client, Andre the Giant, for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship, with Dave Hebner set to referee the match. DiBiase, however, locked Hebner in a closet and bribed his "evil" twin brother, Earl, to officiate the contest instead. Earl ended up making the three-count, even though Hogan's shoulders were up.

DiBiase went on to add that his choice of Reigns is due in part to Reigns' family heritage, and his father, Sika Anoa'i.

"You have another second-generation [wrestler] who grew up wanting to be like his daddy, and there's a lot of us," DiBiase laughed.

