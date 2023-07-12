John Cena Says Relationship With Father 'Not Ideal,' Takes Ownership

Wrestling legend-turned-Hollywood icon John Cena has fans from both worlds across the globe. That fanbase includes his father, who appeared on WWE TV early in his son's career. Cena describes his father as "a lifelong wrestling fan," but their relationship has had its challenges.

During his appearance on "Hart to Heart," Cena dug into his relationship with his dad – and his family – and took ownership of an apparent disconnect when host Kevin Hart asked if the younger Cena was really close to his father.

"Not as much as I should be," Cena said. "A lot of that rests on me."

Growing up, Cena was uncertain as to how his dad felt about a lot of his achievements, citing college graduation and other early accolades as specific moments when he wasn't sure just how much he cared. When the time came to share the news that he had signed with WWE with his family, a career path he didn't even know was possible at one point, a varying reaction was probably to be expected.

"My first contract for the WWE was $12,000 a year," he explained. "I quit my job the day I was signed. When I told my mom, she was like, 'I hope you're okay.'"

Cena noted some tough love from his brothers, who he says focused on keeping him grounded rather than getting overly excited.