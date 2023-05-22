Fast X Starring John Cena Is The #1 Movie In The World

"Fast X," co-starring WWE superstar John Cena in the tenth chapter of the long-running "Fast and Furious" saga, is officially the No. 1 movie worldwide.

An announcement was made during Monday night's "Raw" due to the fact that Cena co-stars and congratulations were in order. This now marks his second appearance as Jakob Toretto, the younger brother of franchise lead Dominic Toretto played by Vin Diesel. Notably, fellow former WWE Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has also appeared in the "Fast" franchise, playing the character of Hobbs dating all the way back to "Fast Five."

All the while, Cena has kept busy. In between doing press for "Fast X" and shooting other projects, he was still able to take time out of his schedule to appear at WrestleMania 39 this past April. Not only did he appear, but he also kicked off night one by challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship. While he was ultimately unsuccessful, Cena recently had positive things to say about his experience working with Theory. Prior to that, he celebrated his 20th year with WWE and even wrestled a match before 2022 ended, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and then-"Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.

Fast forward to the present, and Cena's latest Hollywood adventure has raked in $67.5 million during its opening weekend. But more than that, things continue to look up in regard to his acting prospects. After an arguably slow start to his Hollywood career, Cena has found his footing with roles in films such as "Trainwreck," "Bumblebee," "F9," and "The Suicide Squad," which led to the reprisal of his "Peacemaker" character for his own individual series.