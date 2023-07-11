Report: WWE Raw Main Event Caused Argument Backstage Among Talent

Viewers who caught last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the show headlined by a six-man tag team match, featuring Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor defeating WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. But it appears the fireworks didn't end once the two sides left the ring.

PWInsider reports that an argument broke out between participants of the match once everyone got backstage, with the issues stemming from the final third of the "Raw" main event, which was described as "clunky," along with planned elements of the match "literally changing at the last second." One wrestler in the match was said to be the main cause for the issues but wasn't named, in order to not cause a firestorm over the internet.

While the argument was said to be heated, there was never a danger of a physical fight breaking out between the parties involved. That said, while the argument would ultimately die down, and it was largely viewed as frustrations over the match not going the way many had hoped, it was said that many involved with the altercation were still not happy with the situation.