Why Booker T Says LA Knight Doesn't Need A Championship Strap In WWE

A little later in his podcast, Booker received a question from a fan asking if he would be interested in seeing Knight take on social media star Logan Paul. Additionally, Booker was asked what his reaction was to recent criticism of Knight by people such as Kevin Nash.

"It could be [interesting], but ... that's not the match I really want to see," Booker said. "As far as LA Knight and the hate, I don't know if it was really hate from Nash or anything like that. I just think he was quoting his opinion. It was definitely criticism — constructive, one could say. ... Everybody's gonna have their opinion, and it may be different."

Booker acknowledged that he sees the influence of The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in Knight's character and presentation. However, the WWE Hall of Famer also pointed out that even Austin emulated wrestlers from the past, and it's nothing to look down upon.

"Go back and find some tape, if you possibly can, of 'Gorgeous' Gary Young," Booker continued. "You're gonna see 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin — exactly. ... This dude was working down in Dallas, and he was a hell of a worker, and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin pretty much emulates 'Gorgeous' Gary Young to this day."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.