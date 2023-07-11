WWE Stock Reportedly Reaches All-Time High Share Price During Trading

WWE's stock price has surged consistently since the start of 2023, when news broke that the company was for sale, and that price shot up further when a merger with the UFC was announced in April. On Tuesday, WWE hit a new milestone on that trajectory, as the stock price hit its all-time high of what Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports at $112.22. (Yahoo! Finance lists the peak at a penny less, $112.21.) The stock price had been hovering around $99.00 to $110.00 since the merger announcement.

The company first went public in October 1999 with an initial share price of $17.00, changing its corporate name from Titan Sports to World Wrestling Federation Entertainment in the process. At the time, business was on fire on the backs of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock, and so Vince McMahon was striking while the iron was hot. The initial efforts to expand the scope of the business using the company's newfound cash reserves did not go very well, though, with the WWF New York theme restaurant in Times Square and the original version of the XFL both being huge, money bleeding failures. The company's movie studio would also be besieged by red ink for years, as well.

In time, though, WWE's position as a publicly-traded company earned it some respectability, particularly after Stephanie McMahon worked tirelessly to reshape the company's image in hear nine-year stint as Chief Brand Officer, all while the increase in value for live content turned domestic television rights fees into WWE's biggest revenue driver by far.