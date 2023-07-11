WWE's Drew McIntyre Cast In Action Movie Alongside Dave Bautista And Ice Cube

It's now clear why Drew McIntyre is set to miss next week's episode of "WWE Raw." The former WWE Champion has reportedly booked a role in a new action film, titled "The Killer's Game" (via PWInsider). In addition to McIntyre, the movie is said to include rapper Ice Cube as well as former WWE star Dave Bautista.

The film is said to revolve around Bautista's character, a hitman who puts out a contract on himself after learning he is terminally ill. However, the character then learns that the diagnosis was incorrect, forcing him to fight off the assassins he previously hired. The film has been in development for some time, with Bautista attached to star in "The Killer's Game" since at least 2019. Director JJ Perry of the recent Jamie Foxx film "Daybreak" is attached to direct.

Outside of his professional wrestling appearances, McIntyre has only one acting credit to his name: an obscure supernatural television series called "The Cursed." While it's not yet clear who McIntyre will play in "The Killer's Game," the prospect of possibly seeing the WWE star as a hired killer going after Bautista should be enough to pique any wrestling fan's interest.

The WWE star is coming off a sizable in-ring absence, with the 38-year-old taking some time off after this year's WrestleMania. McIntyre recently re-appeared at Money in the Bank on July 1, confronting WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER after his title match against Matt Riddle.