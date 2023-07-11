John Cena Agreed To Barbie Casting After Paying For Margot Robbie's Meal In London

With the "Barbie" theater release quickly approaching, Margot Robbie has now shared her perspective on how she secured 16-time world champion John Cena to play a merman in the film. Back in May, Cena described his casting as a "happy accident," explaining that he and Robbie had a chance encounter that led to Robbie offering him a role in the upcoming "Barbie" movie. As Cena previously explained, he was in the midst of filming "Fast X" at the time, which was, coincidentally, across the street from where the "Barbie" production was set.

On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Robbie, who stars as the title character and is also a producer on "Barbie," provided more context on her aforementioned interaction with Cena.

"It happened while we were shooting in London," Robbie said. "I ran into him at a restaurant and we'd worked together before. Actually, I ran into him because I went to pay the bill and they were like, 'John Cena already took care of it' and I was like, 'What? Where is he?' I mean he's a big guy, but I was like, 'He's hard to hide.'"