John Cena Agreed To Barbie Casting After Paying For Margot Robbie's Meal In London
With the "Barbie" theater release quickly approaching, Margot Robbie has now shared her perspective on how she secured 16-time world champion John Cena to play a merman in the film. Back in May, Cena described his casting as a "happy accident," explaining that he and Robbie had a chance encounter that led to Robbie offering him a role in the upcoming "Barbie" movie. As Cena previously explained, he was in the midst of filming "Fast X" at the time, which was, coincidentally, across the street from where the "Barbie" production was set.
On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Robbie, who stars as the title character and is also a producer on "Barbie," provided more context on her aforementioned interaction with Cena.
"It happened while we were shooting in London," Robbie said. "I ran into him at a restaurant and we'd worked together before. Actually, I ran into him because I went to pay the bill and they were like, 'John Cena already took care of it' and I was like, 'What? Where is he?' I mean he's a big guy, but I was like, 'He's hard to hide.'"
Closing The Deal
"Anyways, I found him and I was like, 'What are you doing here?'" Robbie continued. "He was shooting at [Warner Bros. Studios] Leavesden where we shot the film as well and I was like, 'That's where we're shooting "Barbie"' and I was like, 'Do you wanna come be a merman in "Barbie?"' He was like, 'Uh, yeah' and I was like, 'Surely he's not gonna agree to it just like that,' and he did. He's so awesome like that."
Cena isn't the only WWE Superstar to join in on the "Barbie" festivities. Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan recently made headlines in The New York Times as she attended the film's premiere on Sunday evening at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. "WWE SmackDown" stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett were also in attendance.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.