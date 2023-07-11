Deonna Purrazzo Is Okay With Losing To Trinity If It's Better For Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is set to defend her Impact Knockouts Championship against former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Trinity at Impact Slammiversary on July 15 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. On "Busted Open," Purrazzo said that Trinity brings something new to Impact's women's division, that Purrazzo can't completely prepare for.

"I think [this is her biggest challenge to date] ... this has so much buzz around it," Purrazzo said, "so many eyes on it."

Purrazzo says that there are going to be a lot of people watching her match and that it's her job as Knockouts Champion to talk even more people into seeing the match, and also delivering a match worthy of the buzz surrounding it.

"I don't think as a champion, you ever go in wanting to lose," Purrazzo continued when asked about the possibility of Trinity being a more marketable champion. "But I think that the division is bigger than just myself and we have a lot of women that work very hard and want to carry this division to new heights, and if Trinity, she's the champion and can get the best of me and defeat me I can't complain about that. I think I've gotten to a point in Impact where ... I'm a three-time champion, so I've lost it twice at this point, champion or not, I'm one of the faces of our company, and I'm really grateful for that."

Purrazzo went on to champion all of the viewers that Trinity brought to Impact, saying that Trinity elevates Purrazzo and everyone else in the division by putting them under a brighter spotlight.

