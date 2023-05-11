How Long Trinity Is Reportedly Committed To Impact Wrestling

After making her "life-changing" debut during last month's television tapings for the May 4 episode of "Impact on AXS TV," we now have a better idea as to how long Trinity (formerly known as Naomi in WWE) will be sticking around the promotion. At least initially. Fightful Select is reporting that Trinity is committed to Impact into the summer, though they did not specify an exact date.

The closing moments of this week's show saw her save Jordynne Grace, who was on the receiving end of a beatdown from The Coven. They shook hands soon after before Grace left the ring, leaving Trinity to celebrate.