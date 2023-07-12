Karrion Kross Calls WWE Bloodline Civil War One Of The Best Matches He's Ever Seen

WWE's last premium live event, Money in the Bank had a match that caught the attention of not only fans but wrestlers too: The Bloodline Civil War. The Usos won the match, defeating Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Speaking with Konnan and Disco Inferno on "K100," WWE star Karrion Kross praised the match that saw Reigns pinned for the first time since 2019. While discussing things that he learned from being in WWE, Kross noted how before he arrived in the company, he overlooked the importance of storytelling.

"I mean I've always tried to tell a story of what I'm doing to give people a reason to really care just behind having a winner or loser," said Kross. "How imperative it is to have like a real reason, um, why these guys are in the ring, I think that's — I overlooked that prior to getting into WWE because it wasn't a necessity to have because a lot of the matches we could have on the independents were cold matches. You go in there. It's the first day that you met the guy. If you're smart and you're a professional, you've watched his stuff so you can understand what he does, and you guys from your timing together with the time allotted out there live.