Karrion Kross Calls WWE Bloodline Civil War One Of The Best Matches He's Ever Seen
WWE's last premium live event, Money in the Bank had a match that caught the attention of not only fans but wrestlers too: The Bloodline Civil War. The Usos won the match, defeating Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.
Speaking with Konnan and Disco Inferno on "K100," WWE star Karrion Kross praised the match that saw Reigns pinned for the first time since 2019. While discussing things that he learned from being in WWE, Kross noted how before he arrived in the company, he overlooked the importance of storytelling.
"I mean I've always tried to tell a story of what I'm doing to give people a reason to really care just behind having a winner or loser," said Kross. "How imperative it is to have like a real reason, um, why these guys are in the ring, I think that's — I overlooked that prior to getting into WWE because it wasn't a necessity to have because a lot of the matches we could have on the independents were cold matches. You go in there. It's the first day that you met the guy. If you're smart and you're a professional, you've watched his stuff so you can understand what he does, and you guys from your timing together with the time allotted out there live.
'I felt like I was watching a movie'
"Being in the machine now and seeing how important storytelling is — I can give you a prime example," Kross continued. "That tag team match with The Bloodline, the Civil War, that was in my opinion, that was one of the best matches I've ever seen in my life. I'm not just putting it over because I'm in the company, I just mean I felt like I was watching a movie."
Kross later noted that the match reminded him of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when they were about to "butt" heads. Kross revealed that he was there live for the "Icon vs. Icon" match at WrestleMania X8 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Kross, on the other hand, his last match was a loss to A.J. Styles on the July 7 episode of "SmackDown."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K100" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.