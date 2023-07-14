Kurt Angle On The Formation Of TNA's Main Event Mafia And The Members' 1 Rule

The Main Event Mafia, much like the nWo, was a collection of all-time greats coming together to run roughshod over a wrestling company. While many have criticized the manner in which the stable was handled by TNA/Impact creative, Kurt Angle — the original leader of the faction — admittedly had a blast working with the who's who of the business.

"It was a really cool faction," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" recently. "Kevin Nash came up with the idea and concept, and I thought it was awesome." Angle then delved into the details of how the faction came about, recalling an episode of "Impact" from May 22, 2008, where Angle helped Booker T defeat AJ Styles in a King of the Mountain qualifier match. "Kevin presented it [the idea] to the writers, the writers spoke to me, and I was game."

"Kevin is great," Angle added. "He's really creative, he comes up with a lot of ideas. I mean, look at what he did in WCW — Kevin Nash is part of the greatest factions of all time, and you know Main Event Mafia wasn't too bad either."

Seeing as the concept of the faction was for WWE and WCW stars to go up against TNA originals, Angle revealed the idea "was not to make us" but to give a rub to up-and-coming talents in the business. "Obviously, we're gonna win everything at the beginning — dominate, and then these guys were gonna come back on us. We were going to make more stars, not just the AJs and Samoa Joes, but everybody. We wanted to elevate everyone."