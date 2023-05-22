Kevin Nash Believes TNA 'F-Ked Up' The Main Event Mafia

Kevin Nash certainly knows all about the benefits of a good wrestling stable. The former WWE and WCW World Champion was a founding member of the nWo in WCW, was part of the offscreen faction The Kliq in WWE, and even found time to be part of arguably the most famous faction in TNA history — the Main Event Mafia – alongside fellow veteran stars Kurt Angle, Sting, Booker T, and Scott Steiner. But Nash doesn't hold as many fond memories about his time in the Main Event Mafia as he does the others.

During the latest episode of "Kliq This," Nash praised the overall concept of the group but found TNA's execution to be lacking. "That was a nice crew of guys," Nash said. "And they f***ked that up, man."

Formed shortly after Bound for Glory in October 2008, the Main Event Mafia was known for their love of suits, their previous associations with WWE and WCW, and for their rivalry with TNA Front Line, which featured homegrown stars such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. The MEM perceived the younger talent to be disrespectful toward them and other veterans, prompting the year-long rivalry.

Despite the stable's success, including TNA World Championship runs for Angle and Sting, TNA Legends Title runs for Booker T and Nash, and a tag title run for Booker and Steiner, the group would only last a year before disbanding. By the end of the stable, the MEM had grown to include Joe — after he betrayed Front Line — and briefly the stable World Elite, all moves that served to deviate the stable from their original concept.

