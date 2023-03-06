Kevin Nash Calls Recent A&E NWO Doc 'Hyper-Edited' And Misleading

The new season of A&E's "Biography: WWE Legends" series kicked off last month with the first episode focusing on the NWO. That premiere attracted a lot of attention for new revelations on what happened between Sting and Hulk Hogan at Starrcade 1997. However, one participant in the episode — Kevin Nash — has taken umbrage with how he was portrayed in the finished documentary. During the latest episode of "Kliq This," Nash admitted that he had watched the episode and now had issues with how certain things were presented.

"It's so hyper-edited," Nash said. "I hear what they're using from my soundbite, and I'm thinking 'Wow. That wasn't even in that context.' It's almost like I came across as harsh at Hogan, the way they edited me."

The biggest issue Nash appeared to have, however, was the light in which he was shown as it related to the death of his close friend Scott Hall. "That wasn't long after Scott passed that I did my sit down," Nash said. "And like, he threw a couple of softballs, and then he went right into Scott. And nobody had asked me anything about Scott, and just immediately, I break down ... Of that whole show, which I think is 2 hours of actual network spacing...in all that time, I probably spoke maybe 4 minutes on tape. I was probably 2 minutes of the show, and they had me breaking down? It's so 'Control your own universe.'"

He also found a problem, as many have in the past, with the way history is typically portrayed by WWE in recounting the past. "There's no history in the WWE, or anything they own in the library, it's the history according to [them]. It's not the definitive history," he stated.

