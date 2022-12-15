Kevin Nash Concedes The Kliq May Have Screwed Over This Wrestler

Over the years, stories about "The Kliq" coming into conflict with other wrestlers behind the scenes have become extremely commonplace. The group, consisting of Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Scott Hall, and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, all had quite a bit of pull in their respective companies, even when they were split up among WWE and WCW, and there has been no shortage of wrestlers claiming they were held back by the group. On the latest episode of "Kliq This" with Kevin Nash, the former New World Order member acknowledged there was at least one performer that likely got the short end of the stick because of the group.

"I think that maybe Scott got pissed off at Shane Douglas," Nash said, while denying the group ever intentionally held anyone down in the business otherwise. "I think that Shane Douglas got f***ed. ... And I think they f***ed Shane coming in the door with that lame gimmick."

After becoming ECW Champion, Douglas later moved on to an onscreen role within WWE. He was given a character known as "Dean Douglas," a college dean who would hand out "report cards" during segments standing in front of a chalkboard. Upon entering the company, Douglas was matched up against members of The Kliq, even being awarded the WWE Intercontinental Championship when Michaels was unable to compete after a real-life altercation at a bar. However, once he held the title, Douglas found himself pitted against Hall in a short 11-minute match that Hall won, leaving the company soon after.

In the past, the late Hall had claimed Douglas simply wasn't on the same level as himself or Michaels as a performer. Nash's recent admission seems to hint towards further issues between the two, but we may never know the true cause of the animosity.