Dominik Mysterio To Challenge For North American Title On Next Week's WWE NXT

Could Dominik Mysterio be on the verge of capturing his first singles title in WWE? On last night's "WWE NXT," the Judgment Day member confronted "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee in a backstage segment to issue a challenge for the white and gold brand's mid-card title.

"Hey, you're the open-challenge guy, right?" Mysterio asked Lee in a mocking tone. "I accept!"

At this point, a perplexed Lee responded with a "What?" as Mysterio made his intentions clear, "Yeah, I accept your open challenge for the NXT North American Title." Lee then informed Mysterio that he had not done an open challenge in a while, appearing somewhat hesitant to accept the same. "I get it, it's because I'm around now, so you don't wanna do them," Mysterio responded, following which Rhea Ripley mocked Lee for being a cowardly champion.

Lee explained that he stopped doing open challenges because "things got really crazy around here" but ultimately accepted Mysterio's challenge. "If you wanna get crazy, say less. I'll go make this happen right now."

Subsequently, WWE's Twitter account confirmed Mysterio vs. Lee for next week's "NXT." Other matches confirmed for the show include Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) and Kiana James versus Gigi Dolin in a grudge match. Furthermore, The Family will celebrate Tony D'Angelo's homecoming after "The Don" was freed from prison following Stacks' victory over Joe Coffey last night.

Next week's match will mark the first-ever singles title shot of Mysterio's blossoming WWE career. The third-generation wrestler previously held the "Smackdown" Tag Team Championship alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, in 2021, and subsequently challenged several times for the "Raw" Tag Team Championship. It's worth pointing out that Lee is set to defend his title against Mustafa Ali at the upcoming Great American Bash. As such, Mysterio could replace Lee as the champion at the upcoming premium live event in Cedar Park, Texas.