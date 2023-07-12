Seth Rollins Admits 'Healthy' Resentment Over WWE WrestleMania 2023 Main Event

For many wrestlers, performing in the main event of WWE WrestleMania represents the pinnacle of career success. Although WWE star Seth Rollins has technically taken part in a main event due to his Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion still has his eye on a more official main event slot. Appearing on the "Out of Character" podcast, Rollins was asked if he held any jealousy toward Cody Rhodes' main event slot.

"Jealousy's not necessarily the right word," Rollins said. "At the end of the day, it's show business, you know? That's how it works sometimes. ... It's not always a meritocracy, as much as we would love it to be. It's just not." Rollins then explained how he made the most of the storyline he was given for WrestleMania 39.

"For me, I took the Logan Paul story and ran with it," Rollins continued. "I knew we were gonna have an absolute blast because the characters were so diametrically opposed in the audience's eyes. You had one guy, Logan Paul, that the audience simply detested, and I ... had just spun into a guy that everyone was really happy to see every week."

Returning to the topic of Rhodes, Rollins did admit his desire to be in the main event. However, the WWE star doesn't see that desire as a bad thing, as it drives him to succeed.

"Any time you put in the amount of work that I put in last year while somebody else gets the top spot, if you are competitive and you want to be the best, ... you're just gonna have resentment," Rollins stated. "It's just gonna be there. And it's healthy, I think."