Report: AEW PPV Schedule Could Expand If WBD Gets Its Way

So far through AEW's four-year existence, the promotion has had a significantly lower amount of yearly PPVs, starting out with only four a year before expanding to five last year with the inclusion of AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. Now, as AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery negotiate a new TV deal, the possibility of AEW expanding their PPV slate is greater than ever.

Fightful Select reports that WBD has proposed expanding AEW's PPV schedule significantly, including the possibility of AEW running one PPV show a month, similar to WWE's schedule of airing one PLE a month. It was not confirmed whether these PPV events would be standalone events, or would be included in a streaming deal involving AEW and WBD's streaming service, MAX.

While it was stressed that an expansion on the number of AEW PPVs was something WBD wanted, nothing had been finalized regarding the member, and the situation may change, depending on how further negotiations between AEW and WBD go.