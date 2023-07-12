Why Eric Bischoff Sees More 'Creative Potential' With A Heel As Champion

Choosing who holds a promotion's world championship at any given time is one of the most important decisions a wrestling booker has to make. After all, the top champion is the person who represents the brand, and should usually be the focal point of a company's shows. Appearing on his podcast, "83 Weeks," former WCW booker Eric Bischoff revealed why he believes it's beneficial to have a villain as world champion, compared to Hulk Hogan's philosophy of "feeding" bad guys to the babyface champion.

"In general, I get far more excited about creative potential when the heel has the championship," Bischoff said. "Because now you've got aspiration — that's a human emotion. ... [The audience wants] to see that heel get beat. I absolutely believe in ... the Ric Flair philosophy, that heels should have the belt."

The philosophy held by Flair and Bischoff is certainly popular in today's pro wrestling landscape. Roman Reigns has held WWE's top championship for more than 1,000 days, with dozens of challengers stepping up to the plate over the last several years. Over in AEW, the current world champion is the loud-mouthed Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who has held the title since November, defending it as little as possible.