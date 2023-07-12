Pro Wrestling NOAH's Katsuhiko Nakajima On Facing AJPW's Kento Miyahara This Saturday

This Saturday at One Night Dream, Pro Wrestling NOAH will serve up a slice of cross-promotional goodness, with longtime NOAH star Katsuhiko Nakajima set to battle All Japan Pro Wrestling's top star Kento Miyahara. It's a match that not only pits NOAH vs. AJPW, but trainer vs. student, as Nakajima had a hand in training Miyahara, with the two even becoming tag team partners and stablemates as well. Nakajima discussed the upcoming match in an interview with NOAH, while also commenting on recent remarks Miyahara made that were unflattering toward Nakajima as a performer and a trainer. Nakajima admitted he was a strict trainer, but believes Miyahara's rhetoric is less personal and more about him representing his brand.

"He must have that much confidence," Nakajima said. "That's why he's the one leading All Japan right now, right? I have my own desire to protect NOAH, and he has his own desire to protect All Japan, so in that sense, I'm looking forward to it, and I think the fans are also looking forward to it because they can't imagine it." The match will be the third time Nakajima and Miyahara have faced off in singles action, and the first since December 2012. Nakajima won the previous two matches and believes the result will be the same this time around as well.

"He's been at the top of the game for a long time, and I think that kind of thing, that experience, gives him a lot of confidence," Nakajima said. "But I'm looking forward to seeing what happens when I break that confidence in this singles match. I'm thinking of taking a delicious bite out of Kento Miyahara, who is said to be the best."