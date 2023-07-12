MJF And Adam Cole Advance To Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament Finals On AEW Dynamite

An odd coupling that would delight Neil Simon, the partnership of Adam Cole and MJF continues.

On tonight's "AEW Dynamite," Cole and MJF were successful in the semifinals of the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament over Brian Cage and Big Bill. The tandem will face Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara who also advanced in the tournament on Wednesday night with a victory over Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin. The finals will take place on the July 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

After the match, former NXT Champion Cole promised that –should he and MJF win the tournament– the two men will win the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts on the July 29 episode of "AEW Collision." All of this was to the chagrin of Cole's friend Roderick Strong. The injured wrestler is suspicious of MJF's intention and worried that the situation will turn bad for his former Undisputed Era compatriot.