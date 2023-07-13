Matt Cardona Set For Match With NJPW Legend Hiroshi Tanahashi

Matt Cardona will put his House of Glory World Heavyweight Championship on the line against NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Cardona will put his title on the line against the Japanese star at the High Intensity show on August 18 at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York. The former WWE star also had a message for the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

THE INDY GOD defends MY @HOGwrestling against @tanahashi1_100! He may be The Ace of Japan...but I'm The JOHNNY ACE of the indies!!! Get your tickets now here...https://t.co/t8KXtTe8gd pic.twitter.com/Iki8oCGld4 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 13, 2023

"The Indy God" has held the HOG World Heavyweight Championship since May when he defeated Jacob Fatu at the Beware The Fury show. He last defended his HOG Heavyweight against a former WWE star, Carlito, last month at the Plata O Plomo event.

Apart from the HOG World Heavyweight Championship, Cardona holds the Wrestling Showcase Championship, WSW World Heavyweight Championship, SCX Championship, Wrestling Showcase Championship, and AIW Absolute Championship.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has several exciting matches in the weeks and months to follow. Later this month, Cardona will make his DDT Pro-Wrestling debut, when he will face off against Tetsuya Endo for the DDT Universal Championship, while he has matches against Breeze (formerly known as Tyler Breeze in WWE) and Colt Cabana in September.