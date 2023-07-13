Rush Confirms He Will Wrestle On Saturday's AAA TripleMania Show In Tijuana

This weekend's AAA Triplemania XXXI event has received a shot in the arm. On Wednesday, Rush confirmed that he will be participating in the event in Tijuana, just weeks after announcing on social media that he and his father, Bestia del Ring, were now "totally independent" and would no longer wrestle at AAA's events. The previous announcement raised serious doubts about Rush's in-ring future in Mexico, as he berated the promoters in his home country for displaying a lack of professionalism and for not giving him a contract to wrestle at their events.

Despite Rush's announcement, AAA never officially canceled the Guerra de Rivalidades tourney bout pitting LA Park and Rush against Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown match, meaning fans were still holding out hope that Rush would ultimately work out his differences with AAA's promoters. Turns out, that's exactly what happened on Wednesday as Rush released a YouTube video to confirm his return to AAA. Interestingly, Rush called out his own tag team partner, LA Park, noting that he was determined as ever to facilitate the retirement of Park's legendary career. "The countdown for your retirement begins, Perro," Rush concluded in his video message to Park.

While he confirmed his return to AAA for Saturday's show, Rush did not specify if he had re-signed with the promotion, or if he would be working any more shows for the company. The Mexican star has been signed with AEW since September 2022 but hasn't wrestled a match since the May 24 episode of "AEW Rampage" where he, Preston Vance, and Dralistico of La Facción Ingobernable lost to Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed in trios action.

Besides Park and Rush vs. Adonis and Psycho Clown, this Saturday's AAA Triplemania XXXI will feature high-profile bouts such as AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo versus Kenny Omega, Pentagon Jr and Laredo Kid versus QT Marshall and Taurus in a Lucha de Ambulancia match, and Team Chilango versus Team Baja with UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno at ringside.