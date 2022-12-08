La Faccion Ingobernables Teases New Member

Long-time fans of AEW luchador Rush know that he's someone who doesn't keep his circle small. And currently, his circle consists of merely Rush, Jose the Assistant, and Preston Vance, while the fate of Andrade El Idolo remains uncertain. Fortunately, it appears that Rush is looking to expand, and he's looking to family to help him do so.

Last night during "AEW Dynamite", Rush posted a video to Twitter, which was later retweeted by AEW, showing himself, Jose, and Vance conversing over the phone with Dralistico, the brother of Rush and occasional AEW/ROH wrestler Dragon Lee. Rush informed Dralistico that "it's time", leading to his younger brother declaring, in a very excited tone, that he was ready. Rush, Vance, and Jose then did the Ingobernables pose to close the video.

The teases continued into today as well, with the luchador taking to Twitter to post a series of silly emojis. In addition to those, he also included a graphic featuring both the AEW and Ring of Honor logos, indicating that his arrival to one, or both, promotions was imminent. As of this writing, no announcement has been made regarding the involvement of Dralistico, or any La Faccion Ingobernables members, for "AEW Rampage" or ROH Final Battle this weekend.

Bursting on the scene in 2010 for CMLL, Dralistico first gained notoriety under the name Mistico; he was the second luchador to use the name following the departure of the first Mistico for WWE. Dralistico would wrestle as Mistico until leaving CMLL in 2021; since then, he's appeared primarily for AAA, often teaming with his brother Lee. The duo is scheduled to challenge FTR for the AAA Tag Team Titles on December 28 in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico.