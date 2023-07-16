Seth Rollins On Connecting With WWE Audiences

Seth Rollins and the WWE Universe share a connection like few wrestlers and fanbases in history. Just consider that, during a WWE house show in April, fans in Manchester, England, sang Rollins' song for 10 minutes straight, to the point where his opponent — The Miz — just stood and watched, as Rollins basked in the glory of fans serenading him with love.

In a recent chat with "Out of Character," Rollins spoke on the bond between himself and his fans, something he believes the latter took for granted prior to the empty arenas/ThunderDome era.

"They're having fun, and that's the name of the game," Rollins said of WWE fans. "I feel like it's really been that way for a couple of years with our audiences. I thought there was a period of time when some of the crowds we'd go to, and I'd be like, 'Man, you sure you wanted to come to the show? You spend a lot of money to come to the show. You sure you came to have a good time?' But lately, probably since we came back from the pandemic, people are not taking it for granted anymore, because for a year-and-a-half, we didn't get to do that, you know? We didn't know if we were ever going to be able to do it again."

Rollins added that, just like the fans, he and his fellow wrestlers are not "taking things for granted anymore," and that the outpouring of love pushes them to constantly improve their craft.