Seth Rollins On Shawn Michaels' Impact On Him And WWE, Wrestling At Large

As is the natural order of life, Rollins is now becoming the inspiration to future generations, much like Michaels was to him. When asked if the reality had dawned upon him, Rollins revealed he "doesn't really experience" the Michaels-level of adulation on a day-to-day basis, admitting that he's "still constantly learning" and is "still often wrong" about decisions he makes. "I feel like I've got so far to go in my journey, in the industry, that it's easy for me to lose track of what I've done, I suppose. To kinda reflect on that, and realize that I affect people in any way, like Shawn affected me, is pretty surreal. I have a hard time being that person. I'm still the kid from the small town who loves pro wrestling."

Rollins then provided insight into his conversations with Michaels, and why he always comes away from them a tad perplexed. "I don't think Shawn realizes the impact he's had on everybody," Rollins stressed. "There are a whole generation of people, of my age, who aren't doing this if not for him. All [of] us pattern our style on Shawn, Bret [Hart], and Eddie [Guerrero]. I don't really think he fully grasps that, either, and how influential he was on this generation."

To segue from the Michaels talk, and conclude the interview, Rollins was asked to name "the least favorite move" he had ever been on the receiving end of. "One of the worst ones — and I'm really glad he adopted a new finishing move — is Kevin Owens' popup powerbomb," Rollins responded. "There's just too much velocity, you're up too high and coming down too fast. I don't care if you have a neck of steel, even if you're Otis and don't have a neck, you are gonna bump your head. There's no ifs and buts about it. You're gone, your neck can't handle it." Rollins also gave an honorable mention to Damian Priest's chokeslam. "Anything that requires me to fall down from great heights, I'm against it."