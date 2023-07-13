Kenny Omega To Critics Of AEW Forbidden Door 2023 Match: 'Just Shut The F*** Up'

The Helen Lovejoys of the wrestling world are still clutching their pearls and begging someone to "please think of the children" in regard to Kenny Omega's match with Will Ospreay, specifically the infamous Tiger Driver '91 spot.

"Don't tell me not to wrestle the way I know how to wrestle," Kenny Omega told Sports Illustrated recently. The former AEW World Champion believes that no one but himself should be able to tell him about the limits of his body.

"Is there a risk?" Omega asked. "Was there a risk when Mike Tyson was fighting within inches of space between another championship-level boxer throwing power punches? Of course. But Tyson was confident in his abilities, and he knew he was the best. So don't tell Mike Tyson how to box, and don't tell Tyson Smith how to wrestle. You aren't even close to being qualified. Just shut the f— up."

Omega has previously said the match, and that spot specifically, were designed to take fans on an "emotional rollercoaster."