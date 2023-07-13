Britt Baker Is Down For A Women's Blood & Guts Match In AEW

As the AEW women's division continues to push boundaries in the male-dominated wrestling business, Britt Baker is eager to raise the stakes. Baker has already made history inside AEW as one of the first women to main event "Dynamite" while simultaneously competing in AEW's first-ever unsanctioned Lights Out Match. As Baker looks towards the future, she's ready to move to the next level. On "Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling," Baker revealed her vision for AEW's women.

"Blood & Guts would be awesome, to have a women's match in Blood & Guts," Baker said. "I hope, before I retire, that's a regular feature of the Blood & Guts show. Just to have the female presence, I think that would be such a spectacle. We have some crazy girls in AEW that would be willing to really put their bodies on the line, and I think that match would really, really deliver."

Outside of a women's Blood & Guts match, Baker also hopes to see women main event an AEW pay-per-view someday. With that objective in mind, though, Baker recognizes that it would be paired with an "immense amount of pressure" for the performers involved. Despite the potential stress, Baker is confident that the women could successfully pull it off.

"It's not that the women aren't talented enough to do it, it's just we are so lucky that we have so many of the best wrestlers in the world," Baker explained.

While it remains to be seen if AEW will ever introduce a women's Blood & Guts match, the company will soon hold its third annual men's Blood & Guts match on Wednesday's "Dynamite."

