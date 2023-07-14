Backstage Details On Injury That Forced Mark Briscoe Off ROH Death Before Dishonor

Following the announcement that Mark Briscoe was removed from his match against Claudio Castagnoli at the upcoming Ring of Honor pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor, an update has emerged on the exact nature of Briscoe's injury. Sean Ross Sapp of "Fightful" has reported that Briscoe has suffered a knee injury and would likely require surgery.

Briscoe had previously challenged ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe at Supercard of Honor in March, but was unsuccessful against Joe in an emotionally-charged match. He last wrestled on an ROH taping that was taped on June 29, and the episode in question aired last Thursday on Honor Club and set in place his challenge to Castagnoli for Death Before Dishonor.

AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed on Twitter that Castagnoli's new challenger for the Ring of Honor World Championship is set to be announced next Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," following the Blood and Guts match, which Castagnoli will be participating in.

The match's mystery participants were announced on this week's "Dynamite," with PAC joining the side of Castagnoli and the Blackpool Combat Club. Meanwhile, The Elite will be joined by Kota Ibushi, who will make his AEW debut and reunite with Kenny Omega. Ibushi's inclusion in the match had been heavily rumored.