WWE's Road Dogg Stacks The New Age Outlaws Against The Dudley Boyz

On a recent episode of "Ask Dogg Anything," WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Jesse James was asked to pick between The Road Warriors, The New Age Outlaws, and The Dudley Boyz as it pertains to the greatest tag team in pro wrestling history.

While James was obviously biased towards himself and Billy Gunn, he reluctantly conferred the GOAT status upon Animal and Hawk, the first tag team to main event pay-per-view events in the late '80s.

"You're asking the wrong guy, because if I said anybody but me and Billy, I'd be lying to you," James began. "Because [if] I say me and Billy, I sound cocky and braggadocious, and that's now how I mean that at all. Look, if you're talking about dollar figures or championship reigns, or stuff like that, I don't know, man — I think the L.O.D. probably [are] the best in history. They probably made the most money."

As for The Dudleyz, James took a minute to appreciate his fellow contemporaries, acknowledging that Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley remain the only team in history to capture WWE, WCW, NWA, TNA, and IWGP tag team gold during their illustrious careers. "The Dudleyz have been crowned tag team champions a lot of different places, but me and Billy were a damn good tag team, and we could bump and go with the best of them," James stressed. "Anybody who was in there with [us] will tell you that. I'm more confident in Billy, but I could do stuff, too. I can talk before we wrestle."

While Gunn, 59, is still actively "bumping" for the benefit of younger wrestlers in AEW, James, 54, currently serves as Executive Vice President of Live Events for WWE, a role that he took over from Jeff Jarrett last year. As a duo, The Outlaws last wrestled against The Ascension at the 2015 Royal Rumble, following their final run as WWE Tag Team Champions in 2014.