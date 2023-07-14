The Miz On Setting His Sights On WWE World Heavyweight Title

With the introduction of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, wrestlers that aren't involved in The Bloodline's epic saga finally have hope of challenging, and possibly even winning, a world title in WWE.

"I think the best Miz is a Miz with a chip on his shoulder," The Miz explained recently on "Busted Open Radio." Coming off a win on "WWE Raw," the former WWE Champion is hopeful that he might be on track to someday challenge current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. "I can go against a Seth Rollins and give him a run for his money and I would love to hold [the WWE World Heavyweight Championship] for the first time. That'd be amazing."

The Miz said that the match isn't quite "in his cards yet" and he seeks to keep building up his winning streak, after a losing spell that included a high-profile loss to WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania 39. He said that it's important to make any moment in the ring memorable.

"Sometimes you're not gonna have the main event storyline," The Miz explained. "And it's your job as a WWE Superstar, where if you get one minute on 'Monday Night Raw,' 'Friday Night SmackDown,' you better make it meme-worthy, talk-about-worthy minute."

He feels younger superstars bemoan not having "storylines" but reminds them they get time on the show. "If you have time on a show, you have the ability to connect with an audience." The Miz has not held a world title since 2021, when he briefly held the WWE Championship.