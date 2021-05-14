Former WWE Champion The Miz stopped by Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss his eventful 2021 run so far. For Miz, winning the WWE Championship for a second time in February meant a lot to him, following a decade long run to win back the title.

“I didn’t want to be a one-trick pony. I didn’t want to have one title reign,” Miz said. “I think as a WWE Superstar you always want to be that guy. No matter how long you have it. Whether it’s a month, a week, a day, an hour, a minute, it doesn’t matter. If you win the WWE Championship, you are that guy for that particular amount of time and it is your job to showcase the prestige and honor that everyone before you did.”

Miz dropped the title to Bobby Lashley on RAW before transitioning into a feud with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. Despite the short reign, Miz is very proud of it and believes it enabled WWE to make a new top star in Lashley.

“Honestly, I think we created a moment of magic,” Miz said. “I had two Monday Night Raws with the WWE Championship, and I think we made Bobby an incredible monster, which he is, and I think a talent like Bobby Lashley deserved to be WWE Champion at that time.

“I was just proud that when he covered 1-2-3, and the lights went out, and the show was over, we had a lumberjack match and all our fellow WWE Superstars were around. You could hear an eruption of applause, not just from the WWE Superstars, but from the production crew as well because we all knew that Bobby deserved to be WWE Champion, and it was a great moment for everyone, in my opinion.”