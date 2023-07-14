WWE SmackDown Preview 7/14: Asuka Vs. Bianca Belair, Jey Uso Segment, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown emanates from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, and it promises to be eventful. This week's edition of the blue brand's flagship show will feature a title match, as well as the fallout from last week's drama between the members of The Bloodline.

Per WWE, Asuka is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. "The Empress of Tomorrow" and Belair have been at odds lately, but the winner of tonight's match will also have to contend with IYO SKY, who's looking to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and claim the gold for herself. Charlotte Flair has also declared her interest in the title, and she's bound to make her presence felt following last week's brawl with Belair.

The last episode of "SmackDown" saw The Bloodline put Roman Reigns on trial, with Jey Uso challenging "The Tribal Chief" to a WWE Universal Championship match at WWE SummerSlam. Reigns and Solo Sikoa also attacked Jimmy Uso, causing him to be rushed to hospital, so Jey will be out to secure payback for his brother.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce more matches for tonight's episode of "SmackDown." However, viewers can probably expect to see Edge make an appearance following his return on last week's show. Furthermore, Grayson Waller will likely have a response after losing to "The Rated R Superstar" last week.

Finally, it will be interesting to see what happens with AJ Styles and Karrion Kross following their match on last week's episode. Will the feud continue, or will they move on to fresh programs?