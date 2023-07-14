Backstage Update On Rumored WWE SummerSlam 2023 Title Matches, Main Event

WWE is less than a month out from their annual SummerSlam event and several matches are still taking shape.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor is the planned World Heavyweight Championship match. This is why Balor has scored pinfall wins over Sami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes on WWE television in recent weeks. Balor came up short to Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank, but the company is clearly furthering the story between them and Damian Priest, who is the current holder of the Money in the Bank contract.

As of this writing, Jey Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the planned main event for SummerSlam. The match could be made official as soon as tonight's "WWE SmackDown" in Raleigh. This comes after The Bloodline trial took up a majority of the July 7 "SmackDown" at Madison Square Garden and drew impressive ratings.

The rest of the unannounced card looks to include several other matches that have been reported on in recent weeks: Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women's Champion Asuka, Drew McIntyre vs. Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler, and Logan Paul vs. Ricochet. That would put them at nine matches overall.

43,712 tickets have been sold thus far for the August 5 show emanating from Ford Field in Detroit. It could end up being the largest non-WrestleMania gate for WWE in North America as this year's Royal Rumble surpassed $7.3 million.