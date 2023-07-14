Shawn Michaels Discusses 'Clash Of Techniques' In Upcoming WWE NXT Title Match

The stage is set for Ilja Dragunov to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the "WWE NXT" Championship at The Great American Bash. But before these two competitors clash on July 30, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has provided a preview of what fans can expect from their title bout. Speaking on "Sports Guys Talk Wrestling," Michaels described Dragunov vs. Hayes as a "clash of techniques."

"Carmelo [is] very flashy. Again, Ilja, the same thing, but he's more of a traditional really scrapping guy. He gets ugly, he gets intense. It's going to be very physical from his standpoint," Michaels said. "I'm curious to see how durable Carmelo Hayes can be in this matchup because again, Ilja is someone who does not shy away from physicality. I've seen him get just battered by men twice his size. I find it hard to believe that Carmelo Hayes is going to be able to batter him more than what I've seen him go through before," he continued. "And he doesn't give up then, he doesn't quit then. So I think this one is going to be a war of attrition in a way that I think we've never seen before."

"We've seen it out of Ilja, but I don't think we've seen that out of Carmelo Hayes," Michaels added. "That's what makes this one so interesting to me is — can Carmelo Hayes hold up against the physicality of Ilja Dragunov and walk out with that 'NXT' Championship?"

Dragunov is no stranger to hard-hitting opponents. In fact, he embraces it. During Dragunov's recent Last Man Standing Match at "NXT" Battleground, the former "NXT UK" Champion absorbed a hellacious beating from Dijak. Despite the onslaught of thunderous chops and kendo stick shots, Dragunov powered through to earn the win. While Dragunov has undoubtedly proven himself against a stack of larger opponents, can he keep up with Hayes' face-paced, high-flying style? "NXT" fans will soon find out the answer as the two go one-on-one in a few short weeks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sports Guys Talk Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.