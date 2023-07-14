Lio Rush Talks X-Division Title Match With Chris Sabin At Impact Slammiversary

Former "WWE NXT" Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush has wrestled in basically every promotion of note in recent years, but he's made a new home for himself in Impact Wrestling. With this Sunday's Slammiversary featuring Rush getting a shot at Chris Sabin's X-Division Championship, Rush has been doing the media rounds, appearing Wednesday on "Battleground Podcast," where he was asked what he thinks of Sabin, as well as Sabin's tag team with Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, the Motor City Machine Guns.

"They are the X Division," Rush began. "They are Impact Wrestling. Going into this match is more than just a statement match to me. It is a dream match, to me, which will quickly turn into a nightmare for Sabin. [Laughs] But this is a dream match for me; I grew up watching the Motor City Machine Guns. I have teamed with the Motor City Machine Guns earlier in my career, so I know how much this match means to me. It's more than just about the title. Yes, the title is on the line, which is the most important thing, but there are other factors there that make this match a big deal for me, and I'm sure it's a big deal for Sabin for very similar reasons."

Rush later added that winning the title would mean "everything" to him. "It would show everybody that I am here to stay, for one," he said. "It would show everybody that I have won a title almost everywhere I've been. It would be the icing on the cake." The X-Division Championship is the one belt that, as a kid, he visualized himself holding once he became a wrestler. "I was born to be an X-Division Champion. I am the X-Division." And if he wins, who does Rush want to be his first challenger? "Give me Chris Sabin again, just so I can show people that it's not a fluke," he added. Slammiversary airs live on pay-per-view Sunday night at 8 PM ET.

