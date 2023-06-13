Former WWE Star Lio Rush Returning To Impact Wrestling

Following his match against KUSHIDA at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United in March, former WWE star Lio Rush will make his return to Impact Wrestling next week. As announced on Twitter, Rush will make his way to Atalanta, Georgia for Impact's Summer Sizzler event, which will feature two days of television tapings.

Per Impact's post, Rush will appear at the promotion's TV tapings on Friday, June 23. The manner in which Rush will appear has not been specified, nor has an opponent been named for him to face. It's also unclear if Rush's return will lead him to participate on the second day of the tapings. Regardless, next weekend will mark Rush's second-ever trip to Impact Wrestling, with his debut taking place at the aforementioned Multiverse United pay-per-view earlier this year.

After Rush exited All Elite Wrestling in February 2022, he continued to make the rounds on the independent scene. He also continued to build his resume in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he serves as a member of the CHAOS faction alongside the likes of YOH and Tomohiro Ishii.

It's worth noting that Rush's Impact Wrestling return comes two months before the company gears up for the sequel event, Multiverse United 2, on Sunday, August 20. Multiverse United 2 will run just one day after NJPW's All-Star Junior Festival USA in Philadelphia. While fans await talent announcements for those events, Impact Wrestling is currently on the road to its Slammiversary pay-per-view, which will include stops at its Summer Sizzler and a Down Under tour in Australia.