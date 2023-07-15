Title Defenses For Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts 7

Just one day before the show, two new matches have been added to the seventh "AEW Battle of the Belts" special. Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Taya Valkyrie, and Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship against "The Murderhawk" Lance Archer.

Both matches were made official in segments on Friday night's "AEW Rampage." Storm and fellow Outcast Saraya confronted Valkyrie after a squash match on "Rampage," when Valkyrie laid out the challenge.

Meanwhile, Cassidy found his defense in place after Archer beat down Trent Beretta following their match. Cassidy ran out to make the save but was quickly put down by Archer. Jake "The Snake" Roberts made Archer's championship intentions clear afterward. Archer and Roberts then upped the ante by stealing Cassidy's International Championship belt.

The only other match announced for "Battle of the Belts VII" prior to Friday night was Luchasaurus, with Christian Cage, defending the TNT Championship against Shawn Spears.

Before "Battle of the Belts," there will be another championship match taking place Saturday night on "AEW Collision." AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR are set to defend against "Switchblade" Jay White and "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold in a two-out-of-three falls match. Additionally, both Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will be taking place on "Collision" when CM Punk takes on "Absolute" Ricky Starks on the men's side, and Willow Nightingale faces Ruby Soho on the women's side.