Brian Pillman Jr. Reportedly Still A Free Agent After WWE Performance Center Appearance

It was recently revealed that Brian Pillman Jr. is no longer with AEW, after his contract with the company was allowed to expire. Yesterday, it was reported that Pillman had shown up at the WWE Performance Center. However, a report from Fightful Select has confirmed that Pillman is not signed with WWE, despite his trip to the Orlando complex. Despite that, WWE reportedly had an "immediate interest" in Pillman when he became a free agent following his AEW departure.

Prior to his contract expiring, Pillman signed with Tony Khan's company in 2021, and had been making AEW appearances since 2019. A bulk of Pillman's time in AEW was spent tagging with Griff Garrison as the Varsity Blondes, and he had recently begun teaming with Brock Anderson. Pillman's last AEW appearance was at a house show in May, and he had last wrestled on TV against Swerve Strickland in February.

Pillman's most high-profile feud in AEW came in 2021 against current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The brief feud is perhaps best-known for MJF's "Mid" promo that kicked off the spat between the two and went viral online, but the match with MJF was undoubtedly Pillman's biggest bout in AEW.