HOOK To Defend FTW Title Against Jungle Boy On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

After weeks of pursuit, HOOK will finally get his hands on "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." In a segment on "AEW Rampage," the oft-silent HOOK called out Perry to face him on "Dynamite" with HOOK's FTW Championship on the line. The feud between Perry and HOOK began at Forbidden Door, when Perry attacked HOOK following his match with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA.

Prior to "Rampage," Perry had tweeted out that he wouldn't be showing back up on AEW programming until he got a shot at the FTW title. HOOK has held the FTW Championship for nearly a year, taking it off "Absolute" Ricky Starks last July on "Dynamite." His match with Perry will mark his eighth defense of the FTW title.

This Wednesday's "Dynamite" is already highly anticipated, with the third-ever AEW Blood and Guts match set to take place. This past Wednesday, the mystery partners for both the Blackpool Combat Club and the Elite were revealed. On Blackpool Combat Club's side, PAC joined the fray to fill in for an injured Bryan Danielson. On the Elite's side, Kota Ibushi was announced to be reuniting with Kenny Omega and the Elite to reform the Golden Elite in Blood and Guts.