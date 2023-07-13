AEW's Jungle Boy Jack Perry Says He Won't Come Back To Work Without FTW Title Match

Since turning on Hook at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has been having a pretty rough go of it backstage at "AEW Dynamite." For three straight weeks, Perry has demanded an FTW Champtionship match against his former tag team partner, only to be chased out of the arena, and into a car, by Hook all three times. And for Perry, enough is enough and it's time for a change, as the late Owen Hart would say.

Taking to Twitter shortly after last night's "Dynamite," which saw Hook attack Perry in his car before he was able to escape, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion bemoaned how these misfortunes continued to befall him. He further declared that he would not be coming back to work until he finally received his FTW Title shot, and would be heading to Hawaii in the meantime, thus ending the three-week era of Perry making daring vehicular escapes. No word on if his significant other, fellow AEW star Anna Jay, will be joining him.

Bullshit... three weeks in a row of this.

Since it’s impossible to get any work done these days, until there’s an FTW title match for me, I’m not coming back to work!



I’m going to Hawaii. 🌺🌴😎 https://t.co/bcBnV0tzXY — Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) July 13, 2023

As of this writing, AEW hasn't responded to Perry's ultimatum, nor granted him his FTW Championship match against Hook, meaning Perry won't have to seek a refund for that plane ticket just yet. Should AEW eventually give Perry what he seeks, it will become yet another attempt at singles gold for Perry in 2023. So far, that quest has proven unsuccessful, with Perry coming up short for the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing, and then later the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door.