Karrion Kross Lays Out The Various Inspirations For His In-Ring Persona

It's been a year since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took the reigns of WWE Creative, and in that time many stars have returned to WWE that were once one of the apples of his eye. One of those stars is former "WWE NXT" Champion Karrion Kross. Although he returned with a very different look, his character is similar to his first run in "NXT." On "The Undisputed Podcast," Kross talked through his inspirations throughout his career and how he landed on his current WWE persona.

"From a performance standpoint, in-ring, what I always really liked a lot growing up in a family of amateur wrestlers and boxing was pro wrestling that kind of married the theatrics with stuff that really looks like legitimate combat sports. I was always involved with practices and stuff like that, and when I got to see all of my superheroes in WWE on TV doing stuff like that, and later on in my life ECW, AJPW, King's Road, I was like, 'Oh my god, that's so cool," Kross said.

"I knew some of this stuff wouldn't work, and then you see the things that do work, and that always looked more devastating to me. When I began training as a wrestler, I wanted to utilize some of that stuff because it spoke to me," Kross continued, "and I knew it would speak to other athletes and people with a legitimate background. That was just the way I wanted to perform."