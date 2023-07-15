Will Ospreay Vs. Naomichi Marufuji Set For Marufuji's 25th Anniversary Show In September

Wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji is celebrating his 25th anniversary in the wrestling world this year, and with Pro Wrestling NOAH producing a celebratory event on September 17 inside Korakuen Hall, the main event of that show is now set. In a bout that was teased by Marufuji to be capable of selling out the venue by itself, the NOAH stalwart will face New Japan Pro-Wrestling star and current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay on September 17.

Ospreay has been seeking this match against Marufuji for many years, with Will recently campaigning for it at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door press conference late last month following his win over Kenny Omega. While he will be attempting to win the ongoing G1 Climax 33 until it concludes in mid-August, it seems as though September cannot come soon enough for the United Empire founder. Ospreay took to Twitter to express his excitement for his upcoming battle against Marufuji. "This means more to me than anyone will ever understand. I'm honored to step foot on the Ark and face my hero Marufuji-san," Ospreay noted soon after his first G1 Climax 33 match concluded.

Ospreay and Marufuji have never met one-on-one, and September 17 will mark Ospreay's first time stepping foot inside a NOAH ring. While Marufuji did experience frequent participation in NJPW back in 2017, that period only saw him and Ospreay stand side-by-side on one occasion. Outside of that six-man tag team match alongside Toru Yano, Ospreay and Marufuji did not interact whatsoever as adversaries, with the NJPW star still being designated as a junior heavyweight at the time.

Marufuji, a former junior heavyweight himself, has been a huge inspiration for Ospreay and has heavily influenced the United Empire leader's wrestling style and moveset.