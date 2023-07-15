Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince Reportedly Injured On WWE SmackDown

"WWE SmackDown" star and one-half of Pretty Deadly, Elton Prince was injured during the July 14 episode of "SmackDown." According to PWInsider, Prince separated his shoulder and that was why he was wearing a sling while on "SmackDown LowDown," which can be seen in the tweet below. It's unclear how long Prince will be out of action.

[Embed: https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1680321339901485056]

Prince's injury happened during Pretty Deadly's match against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus and Ridge Holland). Holland took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to clarify what happened, noting that Prince's injury was because of the awkward way he landed from the pounce. Pretty Deadly did end up winning the match against The Brawling Brutes — Prince got the win with a leg drop to Holland.

"So to set people straight before they get all pi**y! It wasn't the belly to belly ... it was a wonky landing from the pounce. Out of my control. Wishing @EltonPrince_PD a speedy recovery," tweeted Holland.

Prince and Kit Wilson were drafted to "SmackDown" during the 2023 WWE Draft. Before that, they were on "WWE NXT," and prior to that, the duo was on the now-defunct brand, "WWE NXT UK." Pretty Deadly are two-time "NXT" Tag Team Champions and one-time "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions.