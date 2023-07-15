New Details On Injury That Led To Steve Maclin's Removal From Impact Slammiversary

As reported last Saturday, Steve Maclin is going to miss Impact Wrestling's pay-per-view Slammiversary due to an injury. Fightful Select has shared an update on his injury — Maclin sustained a groin tear and won't be requiring surgery, though a return date is unknown.

It was announced this past Monday on "Busted Open Radio," that Cody Deaner was going to be taking his place as Bully Ray's tag team partner in a Special Grudge Match against Scott D'Amore and PCO.

Maclin is a former Impact World Champion. He held the promotion's prestigious title this year from April to June. Maclin made his Impact Wrestling in-ring debut in June 2021, and prior to going to Impact, Maclin was former WWE Superstar and Forgotten Sons member Steve Cutler.

Slammiversary is this Saturday, July 15 at the St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Ongoing live coverage of Slammiversary is available at this link. Other big matches that are set to be happening include Alex Shelley defending the Impact World Championship against Nick Aldis, Deonna Purrazzo (the wife of Maclin) defending the Impact Knockouts Championship against Trinity, and X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defending his title against Lio Rush.