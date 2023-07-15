Lio Rush Defeats Chris Sabin, Claims X-Division Title At Impact Slammiversary

Lio Rush has beaten Chris Sabin to win the X-Division Championship at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary. The win didn't come without controversy, as Rush ambushed the X-Division Champion while he was making his way to the ring. Despite kicking out of Rush's Final Hour, Sabin couldn't kick out of an encore performance of the move.

As X-Division Champion, Rush is now in the crosshairs of Kushida. Earlier in the night, Kushida defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Alan Angels, Kevin Knight, and Jake Something in an Ultimate X match to determine a number one contender for the X-Division title.

The X-Division Championship win marks the beginning of Rush's first title reign in Impact Wrestling and ended Sabin's ninth reign with the title at just 37 days. Later tonight in the show's main event, Sabin's Motor City Machine Guns tag team partner Alex Shelley looks to defend the Impact World Championship against Nick Aldis.