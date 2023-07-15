Former WWE NXT UK Team Subculture Wins Impact World Tag Titles At Slammiversary

One-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions Subculture, Flash Morgan Webber and Mark Andrews, picked up the win at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary to take home the Impact World Tag Team Championships. Subculture won the titles in a four-way match that included former champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey, in addition to the team of Moose and Brian Meyers as well as Sami Callihan and Rich Swann.

The match came to an end when Andrews hit Myers with a Shooting Star Press to pick up the win. This marks Subculture's second set of belts at the moment, as the pair just won the RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championships last week.

Austin and Bey, or ABC of the Bullet Club, had held the titles for nearly five months after having picked them up from the Motor City Machine Guns on an episode of "Impact!" in March. They had also previously defeated Subculture at Impact's Under Siege in May.